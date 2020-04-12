April 5, 1939 – April 4, 2020 (age 80)

Lynn Thomas Fergus passed away on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at the age of 80. Lynn was preceded in death by his parents, Russell Thomas Fergus and Edna Yonk, his loving wife of 60 years, Judy Nyman and his sister, Elaine Fergus Jensen. He is survived by his brothers, Dean (Elaine) and Nolan (Norma) Fergus, a sister Donnette (Al) Southard, his children Robert (Bob) Fergus and Nancy Fergus Leonard, his grandchildren Curtis (Elizabeth) Fergus, Lindsay (Alex) Mack, Sami Leonard, Joshua Bruns, and a great grandchild, Cash Fergus.

Lynn was born on June 5, 1939 in River Heights, Utah. He graduated from South Cache High School in Hyrum, Utah in 1957 and married his high school sweetheart, Judy, on October 23, 1958. Lynn went on to earn a Bachelor’s Degree of Science in Landscape Architecture and Environmental planning from Utah State University in 1962. During this time, he also served in the United States Army from 1957-1964. He worked for the BLM, retiring after 30 years as an outdoor recreation planner.

He enjoyed playing golf and had many creative hobbies including flintknapping, making arrowheads, rockhounding, and making art out of things he found in the desert.

Per his request, there will be no services. His family will celebrate his life at a later date.

