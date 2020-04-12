New case of COVID-19 reported in Box Elder County, 46 total in BRHD

BRIGHAM CITY – The Saturday-Sunday report of new COVID-19 cases in the Bear River Health District brings the total number to 46 after the weekend.

All three of Saturday’s positive tests were found in Cache County. Sunday’s originated in Box Elder County, was in the 18-60 age group and was a community transmission.

Total cases in Cache County is now 33, there are 13 in Box Elder County and still none in Rich County.

On Sunday, the Utah Department of Health (UDOH) reported 2,303 confirmed new cases of COVID-19, fewer than 100 new cases in 24 hours. That is 4.4 percent over Saturday’s numbers, below average for the last seven days. Those tested in Utah now totals 44,234 and there have been 195 Utahns hospitalized.

One new death was reported during the weekend — Saturday — to bring to 18 the number of Utahns lost to COVID-19.

The daily UDOH reporting of new cases has decreased each of the past three days.