May 27, 1948 – April 9, 2020 (age 71)



Sheryl Spence Brown, wonderful wife of Wesley Brent Brown and dedicated and loving mother, grandmother, sister, and friend passed away in her sleep in the early morning hours of April 9, 2020.

She was born to Clifford Squires Spence and Phyllis Allred Spence on May 27th in the wintry spring of 1948. She was the 4th child of a family of 5 children arriving just a few minutes before her younger but identical twin sister. She was born in Logan, Utah and spent the first 20 years of her life in Wellsville, Utah. Many years later she still loved the Great Cache Valley and often said she wanted to return.

She met Brent in March 1967 while attending a church dance activity that he and she neither planned to attend until the very last moment. They married in the Logan LDS Temple a year later on 15 March, 1968. They had a wonderful ‘run’ for the last 52 years.

Sheryl became an Air Force military wife a year later. That experience lead them to Colorado and California together and, during those years, she learned to sacrifice of military wives as Brent completed an isolated tour of duty in Korea and a temporary duty tour in Vietnam.

The couple moved to Idaho in 1975 when Brent started his teaching career. They moved to Downey, Idaho in 1978, with the intent of staying the rest of their lives. That commitment is, for Sheryl, now complete. She loved the town, the many life long friends she made, and the opportunities she had to serve them. She mothered four children to adulthood during that time.

She is survived by her husband Brent, her four children: Sharlynne (Chris) Russo (grandchildren: Casidi Chrysler, Kayden Chrysler, Ethan Russo, Brenden Russo); Shayne Wesley (Kimberly) Brown (grandchildren: Allyson, Dylan, Bridger, Marshall, Madison); Taunya Kaye Brown (granddaughters: Ashley Boes, Kristen Boes); and Michael Brent Brown. She is additionally survived by her brother Stanley (Kathy) Spence, sister Dixie (Paul) Francis, sister-in-law Joy Brown and brother and sister-in-law William L. (Dianne) Brown.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Dennis, and her sister Keryl. We take comfort in knowing that they are all having a joyous reunion now and that she is home safe with no more fear or pain.

‘Til we meet again’ at His feet. We love and miss you so much Sweetheart and Mom. Please watch over us until that wonderful family reunion that will be ours together to enjoy.

God saw you getting tired, a cure not meant to be.

So he put his arms around you and whispered, “Come with me.

With tearful eyes we watched you and saw you fade away,

Although we loved you dearly, we could not make you stay.

A golden heart stopped beating, your tender hands at rest.

God took you home to prove to us he only takes the best.

– Author unknown

We express our deepest thanks and appreciation to all the wonderful people of Downey for their love and friendship over the years, especially the last month. It hasn’t gone unnoticed.

A private family service will be held at the Horsley Marsh Valley Funeral Home, 570 North Meadowview Drive, Arimo, Idaho on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 with a Graveside service following in the Downey City Cemetery.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at horsleyfuneralhome.com