49 total cases of coronavirus in Bear River Health District; 218 patients have recovered statewide

Written by Craig Hislop
April 13, 2020

LOGAN – The Monday report of three new COVID-19 cases in the Bear River Health District leaves the total number at 49.

All three of Monday’s positive tests were found in Cache County, they are all in the 18-60 age group and all three are self isolated at home.

The total of cases in Cache County is now 36, there are 13 in Box Elder County and none in Rich County.

On Monday, the Utah Department of Health (UDOH) reported 2,363 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 63 new cases in 24 hours. Those tested in Utah now totals 45,787 and there have been 201 Utahns hospitalized.

No new deaths were reported Monday; 18 Utahns have been lost to COVID-19. Monday marks four straight days Utah has reported fewer new cases than the day before.

At a Monday press conference, Utah’s State Epidemiologist Angela Dunn said 218 Utahns can now be considered “recovered” from COVID-19. She explained that recovered describes any person who started suffering symptoms of COVID-19 three weeks ago, and is still alive.

