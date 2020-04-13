Bear River Health extends public health order, with some minor adjustments

Image courtesy of Sports Academy - Facebook

LOGAN – A health order issued March 28 by the Bear River Health Department has been extended to May 1. It includes previous social distancing and sanitation requirements and allows some business operations to continue.

Bear River Health Executive Director Lloyd Berentzen said the new order clarifies measures outlined in Governor Herbert’s recent directive.

”In the Governor’s directive, he allows people to go into (restaurants), as long as they meet certain standards, and they can place their order,” Berentzen explained. “Still, they can’t sit down and dine in. But they can go inside and get those orders. So, we have made our order to make sure it is the same as the Governor’s directive so that we are not confusing the public.”

He is asking citizens to “stay the course”, as difficult as that has been, while still encouraging them to be diligent in their social distancing guidelines and staying home when they don’t need to be out.

Berentzen said the new health order will allow gyms and fitness centers to open – with specific requirements – including exercise machines spaced at least 10 feet apart, while locker rooms will still not be open. He said the idea is to continue to protect the public’s health while helping bring the economy back.

“We want to see if we can get a couple of these places going so that we’re not suffocating things economically. We’ll continue to look for that kind of thing when we get up to the May 1 deadline.

“Are there other areas we could even do this so that we can try and make it so that business is going the way it is going? We are looking for opportunities for those kind of things.”

All retail and service-oriented businesses that are open are required to exclude symptomatic workers from working. Workers symptomatic with respiratory illness or fever must not be in the business.

Additionally, the order offers some clarity about outdoor recreation and sports.

“Individuals shall not engage in close contact or team sports,” the order reads. “Sports fields and courts may be open, but should only be used individually or by members of the same household.”

As far as recreational areas, they can be used as long as people maintain six feet of separation and do not congregate at trailheads, parking lots and other outdoor spaces.

Hair salons, barbershops, nail salons, and other types of salons may remain open as long as each active work station is six feet apart; employees and patrons wear non-surgical masks or face coverings; managers ensure on a daily basis that no employees have any signs of illness; all tools, chairs and supplies are sanitized after serving each client; and, cash payments are strongly discouraged.

To see the updated order from the Bear River Health Department: BRHD Public Health Order April 2020