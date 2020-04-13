Chalk art keeps neighborhood united while still practicing social distancing (photo gallery included)

Rod and Lucy Smith work on their chalk art creation, a depiction of Baby Yoda, for a make-shift neighborhood chalk art festival on Friday, April 10, 2020 in Millville. Photo by Julie Smith.

MILLVILLE – Jamie Smith was enjoying the Spring weather, but was missing her neighbors. Like many people throughout Cache Valley, her family has been practicing social distancing but still wanted a way to interact with her neighborhood. Five years ago, her husband and daughter participated in a chalk art competition in Austin, Texas and she thought that might be a fun way to have the neighborhood feel united while still keeping their space.

“I sent out a text to all the houses and said, ‘Deadline is Friday at 5 p.m. Get something on your sidewalks and then you can spend the evening walking or biking around and looking at everybody’s pictures,'” Smith explained.

She said 23 homes, or roughly half the neighborhood located on the east side of Millville, responded with a wide variety of creations.

“A lot of them were just kids drawing happy pictures. Some were positive messages like ‘Hang in there.’ One house did one where you interact, you could lie down on the sidewalk and it looked like you were surfing. Other ones you could tell families took the time to draw together.”

She received a lot of positive feedback from those who participated and even from those who didn’t, providing an opportunity to get outside and feel like they were contributing to something fun.

“Nobody really stopped to congregate at all. The whole point was just to walk around. There were a lot of families all on bikes. We did it a little earlier so it would still be nice and sunny. There were a lot of people outside, everyone saying hi, able to connect without being too close to each other.”

You can see a variety of the chalk art creations below: