Horse killed in vehicle crash after wandering along US-91

SMITHFIELD — A traffic accident killed a horse and temporarily blocked traffic Monday morning. The crash occurred around 7:30 a.m. along US-91, about one mile north of Smithfield’s city limits.

Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cade Brenchley said the driver of the vehicle was travelling south, on the way to his first day at a new job.

“There were two horses in the road,” explained Brenchley. “The car hit one of them. The horse was down but not dead. The other horse was still running around.”

The driver was not injured in the crash. The vehicle, however, sustained significant damage and had to be towed.

The wounded horse had to be put down by the owner’s brother and removed from the roadway with the help of a farmer and his tractor. The other horse continued running around in traffic before being successfully corralled by some citizens.

Brenchley said no citations have been issued yet, pending the completion of trooper’s investigation.

“Anything from a cat on up to a horse, cow, or other livestock is the responsibility of the owner, to keep them contained, especially off of a public roadway and in this case a pretty big highway.”

The crash partially blocked traffic in both directions while troopers cleared and investigated.

