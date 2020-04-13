Idaho issues more than 60,000 unemployment payments

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho officials say they have issued more than 60,000 unemployment payments totaling nearly $18 million to some 30,000 workers who have lost jobs due to the coronavirus. The Department of Labor also said Monday it is adjusting its phone schedule to better help those trying to make claims.

Nearly 78,000 people have filed claims since mid-March, though many have had trouble getting through on the phone.

Also Monday, Republican Gov. Brad Little said a decision planned Wednesday morning regarding his stay-at-home order that expires late Wednesday will balance preventing another wave of infections while protecting the state’s long-term safety and economic resilience.