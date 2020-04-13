Logan officials cancel Freedom Fire celebration

The Freedom Fire concert and fireworks display traditionally held to celebrate Independence Day has been cancelled by Logan city officials.

LOGAN — Logan City’s Parks and Recreation department has announced that the city’s popular Freedom Fire celebration on Independence Day weekend has been cancelled.

Originally slated for July 3 on the Utah State University campus, the outdoor event that traditionally featured a live music concert and Cache Valley’s largest fireworks display has been cancelled due to the effects of the Coronavirus epidemic, according to city officials.

“The cancellation comes as a result of Coronavirus-related disruption of the planning for Freedom Fire,” said an April 13 press release, “plus the current uncertainty regarding mass gatherings at public events and the unfolding financial impact on event sponsors.”

The loss of Freedom Fire is only the most recent of Cache Valley’s summer entertainment events to fall victim to concerns about the statewide social distancing guidelines imposed in the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak.

The much-anticipated 2020 season of the Lyric Repertory Company was previously postponed for one year by the company’s artistic director Richie Call.

The Summerfest Arts Faire, traditionally held in mid-June on the square surrounding the Logan Tabernacle, has also been cancelled in order to comply with state and local social distancing guidelines, according to Summerfest board chairperson Debbie Ditton.

Joining other event organizers, the city of Richmond made the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 observance of Black & White Days in light of the health concerns presented by the spread of Coronavirus. That event was originally slated for this weekend. The Western Spring National Holstein Show will hopefully be rescheduled later in the year, according to city officials.