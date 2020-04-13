April 3, 1938 April 3, 1938

Melvin (Mel) Lynn Hollingsworth, 82 of Bancroft Idaho passed away peacefully after suffering for many years from Parkinson’s disease in Soda Springs on Saturday, April 11, 2020.

He was the 3rd child of 5 children born to Lynn Hollingsworth and Helen Rosetta Archibald. He was married to Cora Rawlins April 22, 1957 in the Logan Temple in Logan Utah. Mel and Cora had 4 daughters.

Mel was a mechanic and worked for several of the car dealerships in Preston and Logan, and at the Sears Service department in Salt Lake City. He worked for many years at the phosphate plant north of Soda now known as Itafos. He then worked for the North Gem School Dist, as the transportation supervisor, maintaining the buses and driving a route. He loved the kids and their safety was his #1 priority.

He was an excellent mechanic and many people knew that Mel could fix what every they needed fixing. He enjoyed drag racing cars that he modified and won many trophies. He drove many miles in the mountains, on back roads on Jeep rides. He couldn’t go home until he had been stuck at least once. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping. He became a amateur radio operator along with his 4 daughters and 5 of his grandchildren. He had his bus drivers get their ham radio licenses also. Mel and Cora enjoyed traveling and several of the trips they went on were back east to pick up new school buses for the district. Mel was known far and wide as the person to call when any help was needed. His phone number was written on the wall next to many phones in case you needed his help.

He knew how to have a good time. He loved his grandkids. He spent many hours teaching them how to work on their own cars and having fun. There were many a cookout and roasting hot dogs and marshmallows with grandpa and grandma. He and his wife Cora moved to Edgewood and he lived there for several more years after she passed away. He loved to have have his family come visit him. He enjoyed teasing the staff and was always ready to help anyone he could, fellow residents, the maintenance man and the nurses.

He was proceeded in death by his wife Cora Rawlins Hollingsworth, his parents Lynn Hollingsworth, Helen Rosetta Juels his sisters, Marlene, Joanne, Carol and his brother Ron. He is survived by his 4 daughters, Judy (Carl) Hatch, Jody (Rick) Merritt, Jamy (Nyle) Crump, and Ronda Joy Hollingsworth. Mel and Cora have 17 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren.

The family would like to thank Edgewood Assisted Living, Angela, Lynzi and all the wonderful caregivers that work there. Caribou Memorial Hospital, Dr. Weber, The Marion Center, Encompass, Kebra, David, Dr. Housley and Sims Funeral Home for the professional care and help they gave to Mel and his family.

A graveside service will be held for immediate family.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at simsfh.com