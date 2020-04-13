July 18, 1942 – April 12, 2020 (age 77)

Paul Hill Read was born in Smithfield, Utah on July 18, 1942 to William Benjamin and Annie Mae Hill Read. Paul passed away peacefully on April 12, 2020 in Logan, Utah.

Paul lived in Smithfield, Germany, Illinois, Garland and Logan. Paul served his LDS mission to Tennessee.

Paul then went to USU and served many jobs in the LDS church including two high priest presidencies.

Paul married SueAnn Hansen and they had four children John, Donald, Stacy and Peggysue and had three grandchildren. They were later divorced.

Paul married Luann Funk on October 21, 2005. They enjoyed going on trips, spending time together and loved dancing with each other.

Paul also loved to do genealogy.

A private graveside service for family will be held on Friday, April 17, 2020.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at allenmortuaries.net