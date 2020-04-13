Sharon Larson Fonnesbeck

January 25, 1937 – April 10, 2020 (age 83)

Sharon Fonnesbeck beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother left this mortal life the evening of April 10, 2020, at the age of 83.

She was born January 25, 1937, to Ezra Arlen and Verneta Larson in Preston, Idaho. As a girl she loved helping her dad on the farm and learned amazing home making skills from her loving mother.

After graduating from Preston High she attended Stevens-Henagar College. Sharon then met the love of her life, John DeMar Fonnesbeck, they were married in the Logan Temple on June 29, 1959, and celebrated 62 years together. Together they had four children.

Sharon selflessly dedicated her life to family; all of her children believe that they were her favorite. They made a beautiful home and garden. She was an amazing cook and also enjoyed visiting with friends, genealogy, gardening, camping, scrapbooking and pinochle club.

She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in positions in the nursery, library and visiting teaching. She enjoyed singing, even if she could not carry a tune.

When she was not doting on her family she worked as a lunch lady at Sky View High School. Sharon was a very sweet lady with a very big heart who treated everyone with love and especially enjoyed time with children.

She is survived by her husband DeMar; their children Joyce Fonnesbeck, Elaine (Lee) Boren, Craig (Nancy) Fonnesbeck, and Amanda Buttars; twelve grandchildren, twenty-seven great-grandchildren, her sister Jolene (Keith) Fuell; and her brother Larry (Lucille) Wilkinson. She is preceded in death by her parents and sisters Marilyn (Wayne) Doney and Adelia (Wayne) Cole.

The family wishes to thank Autumn Care for the love, care and support that they generously gave. A private family graveside service will be held for her in the Smithfield City Cemetery on Friday, April 17, 2020, at 2:00pm. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

