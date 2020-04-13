William Kent Asay was born on December 10, 1954 in Logan, Utah to William Kent Asay and Mryna Pruitt Asay of Malad, Idaho. Bill passed away on April 12, 2020 in Pocatello,, Idaho after a long spinal cord illness which left him in a wheelchair for 4 years.

Bill graduated from Malad High School in 1973. He was active in Agriculture classes especially judging the dairy cattle. He really had a lot of fun being a tackle on the football team.

After high school he attended one semester at ISU. He then worked jobs in Malad and bought a house as he became engaged to his classmate Nancy King who went off to college at BSU for two years. They were married on May 16, 1975 in the Logan Temple. In 1980 they built a home in St. John and Bill became a dairy farmer.

Bill loved the dairy herd and was always excited when there was a new calf. He loved to bring home new kittens to raise. Bill also raised turkeys having as many as 100 a year.

Bill had quit a clan of hunting buddies over the years. He would let them know when the geese where on the pond.

Bill enjoyed his three children and four grandchildren. He made sugar cookies with them for the various holidays. He also planned water balloon fights with them.

Bill had two big accomplishments during his life, Farm Bureau and Scouting. Bill served on the Farm Bureau County Board from 1975 to 2015. He was a very active President who supported all of the activities. This is where he learned to do the pit meat from Foster Ipsen.

Bill was involved in Scouting starting with cub scouts in 1975 then up to the Boy Scouts. He helped many young men achieve their eagle rank. Bill was awarded the Silver Beaver in 1996. Bill also achieved a very special award from the Boy Scouts of America, The Whitney M. Young Service Award was presented to Bill in 2002 for unselfish service to the youth of America. Bill was still helping with board of review’s from his nursing home bed.

Bill is survived by his eternal companion Nancy of Malad, Idaho, his two sons, one daughter and 4 grand-kids: Buddy, Quincy (Lillian) of Malad, Idaho, Chanda (Paul) Evenson of St. Peters, Missouri. Bill was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters Kathy Babbit Randell, Barbara Babbit Broberg.

Bill was always a big kid at heart.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic there will be a private family Graveside Service on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at 12:00 Noon in the St. John Cemetery.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at horsleyfuneralhome.com