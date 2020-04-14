June 27, 1961 – April 10, 2020 (age 58)

Our loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin and friend, Carl Erick Nelson, 58, passed away suddenly on Friday, April 10, 2020 in Ogden, Utah.

He was born on June 27, 1961 in Brigham City, Utah, a son of Darven Cecil and Maydean Marjorie Paul Nelson. He was reared and educated in Brigham City, Utah.

He married Gail Roylance on August 18, 1986 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Their marriage was later solemnized in May of 1990 in the Salt Lake City Temple. They were later divorced.

He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Carl worked as a brick mason for many years. He enjoyed doing Ham radio, dirt bikes, traveling and shooting guns.

Surviving are his four children, Justin Anstine; Angela (Scott) Harker; Jeremy (Stacey) Anstine; Brandon Nelson; 10 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren; one sister, Boni Bissegger.

He was preceded in death by his parents, four sisters, Pat Landon, Ginny Taylor, Paula Herbert, and Karen Tincher.

Because of the COVID-19 Pandemic, funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 18, 2020 as a Private Service. If you would like to see the service live please email to mandy@gfc-utah.com for the code. Interment will be in the Brigham City Cemetery.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at gfc-utah.com