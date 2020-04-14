Census delay impacts congressional apportionment

Face-to-face follow-up by U.S. Census Bureau workers will be delayed until June 1 under a new timetable announced April 13 by Census Director Steven Dillingham.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – While Americans are self-reporting to the ongoing U.S. Census at a brisk pace, managers of the once-a-decade headcount of national residents have announced an unprecedented delay in the Census’ ultimate goal.

Census field operations will not begin until June 1, according to an April 13 join news release by U.S. Department of Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and U.S. Census Bureau Director Steven Dillingham.

Those activities – which will include face-to-face contact between Census workers and Americans who have not responded to the 20-item Census questionnaire either online or by mail – were originally slated to begin in early April. Postponement of those field activities was necessary, according to Census officials, due to the nationwide social distancing and self-isolation guidelines imposed in March following the Coronavirus outbreak.

The June 1 target date for the beginning of the Census follow-up has also prompted Ross and Dillingham to request a 120-day reprieve from Congress in the Census Bureau’s statutory requirement to deliver apportionment data to the states by Dec. 31.

While the 2020 Census will provide a treasure trove of demographic data for the next decade, the ultimate political endgame of the national headcount is the redistribution of power in the U.S. House of Representatives. Apportionment is the constitutionally mandated process of dividing the 435 seats in the lower house of Congress among the 50 states. That calculation is based on the total resident populations – including both citizens and non-citizens — of the 50 states as determined by the U.S. Census Bureau every ten years.

That Census data is a hot button issue because powerhouse states dominated by Democratic politics have been plagued by out-migration population trends in recent years. According to the Business Insider newsletter, the state of California lost 137,600 residents between 2016 and 2017 with most of those migrating to conservative states like Utah and Texas. New York and Illinois lost 164,700 and 142,700 residents respectively in the same time period. The common motivating factors reported by those migrating residents include high state taxes, out-of-control real estate prices and sky-high costs of living.

Under the new timetable announced by the join press release, the Census Bureau will extend the window of field data collection and final self-responses to Oct. 31. The 2020 apportionment data for congressional representation will then be delivered to the White House by April 30, 2021. That information had originally been scheduled for delivery by Dec. 31, 2020.

Dillingham also indicated that population data needed for the realignment of congressional districts will be delivered to state legislatures by July 31, 2021, according to the new timetable. That information had originally been scheduled for delivery by April 1, 2021.

Census officials say that more than 70 million American households have already self-responded to the Census headcount either online or by mail.

When field operations finally begin on June 1, Census officials pledge that all interaction with the public, office work and data processing will take place under the most current standards for the protection of the health and safety of their staff members and the general public.

“Once the 2020 Census data collection is complete,” the press release concludes, “the Census Bureau will move ahead with a lengthy, thorough and scientifically rigorous process to produce the apportionment counts, redistricting information and other statistical data products that help guide hundreds of billions of dollars in public and private sector spending each year.”