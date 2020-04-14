July 12, 1935 – April 12, 2020 (age 84)

Our loving father, brother, uncle and friend, Devern Bradshaw, passed away peacefully at the Brigham City Community Hospital on April 12, 2020.

Devern was born on July 2, 1935 in Stone, Idaho to Albert Bradshaw and Ida Olive Cunningham. He was raised in Idaho and worked on the family farm.

Devern met and married the love of his life, Claudean Catherin Evans. They were blessed with four sons.

Devern was a member of the LDS church.

He enjoyed fishing, camping, hunting, tinkering, being a mechanic, bowling and watching the Utah Jazz. Devern loved his animals.

Devern was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers Donald, Jesse and Bob.

He is survived by his sons, Albert, Jeff (Cathy), Jody and Roger; sisters, Dorene Frey, Ella Glen and Ida Parker; brother, Rex Bradshaw.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at the Brigham City Cemetery, 300 East 300 South, Brigham City, Utah at 1:00pm.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at gfc-utah.com