DWR offering online field day for hunter education participants

Utah's Hunter Education course and the required Field Day can now be done online as of April 10..

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources is now offering a temporary online field day for hunter education courses, so people can complete the whole course at home while maintaining social distancing. They are also changing the sign-up process for hunter education and other courses, making it easier for online registration.

In order to follow social distancing guidelines and prevent the spread of COVID-19, the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources is now offering a temporary online field day for hunter education courses. The DWR is also changing the sign-up process for hunter education and other courses, now providing easier online registration.

“This change was made to make the course registration process consistent, regardless of the class or the instructor,” DWR Hunter Education Coordinator Gary Cook said. “We wanted to make the process easier and more streamlined for the public.”

In order to allow people to still complete hunter education at this time, the DWR is temporarily allowing the field day exercise to be completed online.

“When someone completes a hunter education course, the wait time is a lot shorter for when they can start applying for hunting permits,” he said. “While the course requirements haven’t changed, this administrative change should help the process become more efficient and standardized, so people can get out and go hunting sooner.”

Students will receive detailed information from their instructor after they register for their online hunter education course. They will complete an online virtual field day and then print the completion voucher and send it to the instructor.

The students can then complete a live-fire exercise with a parent, guardian or other mentor (must be an adult who is over 21 and is also a hunter education graduate). The student and mentor will record the live-fire exercise and send the video to the instructor with a photo of the target. The instructor will review and evaluate the video based on safe firearm-handling principles. Then students will be given the final written exam for the hunter education course online.

Online classes are $13-$29, in addition to the $10 registration certificate, which needs to be purchased before you register for the class. Typically, the only cost for the instructor-led classes is the $10 registration certificate.

Another new change to hunter education has simplified the course registration process. Now, students can buy a hunter education registration certificate online or from any available license agent, find a hunter education course on the DWR website, and register for the class online.

The new online registration feature will also only display available classes. This new online registration process will be available for several DWR courses, including hunter education, furharvester education and bowhunter education.

After a hunter education course has been completed, a physical copy of the hunter education “blue card” will be mailed to the student.