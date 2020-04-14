December 22, 1947 – April 11, 2020 (age 72)

Our loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend, Gerald Lester Peterson, passed away peacefully in his sleep on April 11, 2020.

Jerry was born on December 22, 1947, in Toowoomba, Queensland Australia to Frank L. Peterson and Patrecia Lynette Goebel and grew up in Plainfield, Illinois.

Upon graduation from Plainfield High School in 1965, Jerry joined the United States Air Force. He attended military training specializing in Power production, Diesel generating, and PMEL (Precision Measurement Equipment Laboratory.) He retired as Master Sergeant from the Air Force on May 31, 1987. Jerry worked at Hill Air Force Base in the PMEL department and after his retirement there he volunteered his services at the Base Pharmacy.

He was a member of the Wasatch Rods and Customs and NUMOA car clubs. Jerry loved boating, golfing and of course car racing. His true passion was working on his Mustangs. He was a very talented mechanic and could build an engine and just about an entire car.

Jerry had a special sense of humor and a witty comment for almost everything. He was very generous and warm-hearted.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Vicki Lynch Peterson; children Randy Peterson, April Knight, Valerie (Steve) Ruisi and JD (Sara) Mohr; grandchildren, Amari Knight, Tristan Knight, Victoria Ruisi, Christian Ruisi, Charlie-Ann Mohr, and Chase Mohr; brothers, Rod (Rose) Peterson and Dave (Sheree) Peterson; and his beloved four legged friends, dachshunds Willie and Otto. He is preceded in death by his parents.

There will be an abbreviated visitation from 1:00 – 1:45pm, Thursday April 16, 2020 at Gillies Funeral Chapel, 634 East 200 South, Brigham City, Utah followed by a graveside service at Brigham City Cemetery.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at gfc-utah.com