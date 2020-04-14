July 11, 1928 – April 12, 2020 (age 91)

How do you honor a wonderful provider, a man who meant so much to his family and accomplished so much over his nearly 92 years?

How do you comfort his sweet wife, Norma, of whom he loved and doted upon for over 65 years? With our dad’s passing during the COVID-19 pandemic, and with the social distancing restrictions currently in place, this has become a difficult proposition.

This has, however, led us to consider less the customary events that may focus upon our loss; but instead, look forward to the opportunity to celebrate our collective gain–his life. We hope to be able to do just that on his 92nd birthday, Saturday, July 11, 2020.

Hughe Dean Clark, 91, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 12, 2020 at his home in Brigham City, Utah. He was born on July 11, 1928, the second of six children to George Hughe and Zella Hoskins Clark. He was raised in Wellsville, Utah with siblings Lila Rae, Calvin, Rulon, Carol and Linda.

Dean married Norma Tanner from Grouse Creek, Utah and moved to Brigham City, Utah. They had 6 children Jerry, Carla, Michael, Janet, Jeffrey, and Paul. Janet, their little princess, passed away at 2 months old and has patiently awaited their reunion.

Never missing an event, they were very involved with the activities of their children–including ballgames, school programs and church activities. Dean also took on coaching his boys’ little league teams for over twenty years.

After forty years of service, he retired from the Defense Depot in 1989 and began working on the grounds crew at Eagle Mountain Golf Course where he worked for more than 25 years. He enjoyed working and made many lifelong friends at both places.

Dad loved being active–especially in the outdoors where he enjoyed golfing, fishing, hunting, and working in the yard. He always took pride in his yard and he and Mom earned the Yard of the Month award in 2017. In the cooler winter months, Dad could be found at the Senior Center shooting pool with his friends.

Surviving are his wife, Norma, children Jerry (Donna), Brigham City, Utah; Carla (Jeff) Norman, Draper, Utah; Mike (Mary), Brigham City, Utah; Jeff (Trudi), Syracuse, Utah; Paul (Michelle), South Weber, Utah; siblings Carol Hansen, Mantua, Utah; Linda (Terry) Barnard, Pleasant View, Utah, 21 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his daughter Janet, granddaughter Lindsay, siblings Lila Rae Jones, Rulon Clark, Calvin Clark.

Friday, April 17, 2020 the family will host a drive by viewing and expression of love at Gillies Funeral Chapel, 634 East 200 South, Brigham City, Utah from 4:00 – 6:00pm. On Saturday April 18, 2020 at 1:30pm, Norma will be in front of her house waving to those of you who wish to drive by and show support.

If you would like the link to the graveside service please email mandy@gfc-utah.com

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at gfc-utah.com