Idaho AG to probe spouse death in tangled missing kids case

Lori Vallow Daybell, right, smiles sitting with her defense attorney Mark Means during her hearing on Friday, March 6, 2020, in Rexburg, Idaho. Daybell who is charged with felony child abandonment after her two children went missing nearly six months ago had her bond reduced to $1 million by an Idaho judge on Friday. (John Roark/The Idaho Post-Register via AP, Pool)

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho attorney general has agreed to investigate the mother of two missing children and her new husband in connection with the death of his first wife. The mystery of the children’s disappearance and the deaths of three people close to the couple has sparked investigations in several states and worldwide headlines.

The attorney general will investigate the case of Tammy Daybell, who died in October of what her husband says was natural causes. Weeks later he married Lori Vallow.

Her husband was fatally shot by her brother, who was later found dead. Vallow is in jail in Idaho in the disappearance of her teenage daughter and 7 year-old son.