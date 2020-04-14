Logan man to receive treatment during court process after SWAT standoff arrest

Booking photo for Bryce D. Hellstern (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 42-year-old Logan man who was arrested after allegedly threatening his family with a gun may be released from jail to receive mental health treatment. Bryce D. Hellstern has been incarcerated since the April 1 incident outside his family’s home.

Hellstern was in 1st District Court Tuesday morning, appearing by video from jail. He was previously charged with possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, a second-degree felony; and, aggravated assault, a third-degree felony.

Public defender Joseph Saxton explained that he and prosecutors had met and agreed to ask the court for Hellstern to be allowed treatment while working through the pending charges. The temporary release from jail would only be to an inpatient treatment facility.

Cache County Deputy Attorney Aaron Jossie acknowledged the agreement but said they were concerned with Hellstern’s living circumstances, since he is reportedly not welcome at his family’s home. He also asked the court to order the suspect to not have any contact with the alleged victims.

On April 1, police officers and SWAT teams were called to a Logan home near 1550 N. 1600 E. after Hellstern pointed a gun at his brother and threatened to shoot him. He then barricaded himself in a backyard shed and threatened to take his own life.

About seven hours later, Helltern was safely taken into custody after a tracked robot was used to open the shed doors and approach him. Fire fighters also quickly extinguished a fire he had allegedly started inside the shed.

During Tuesday’s court appearance, Judge Brian Cannell said he would allow Hellstern to be released from jail if he is immediately admitted into a treatment facility. He also granted the no contact order between the suspect and the alleged victims.

Hellstern spoke only briefly. He was ordered to remain in jail and appear again in court April 21, to allow attorneys time to locate a possible treatment center.

will@cvradio.com