Marcus Ronald Mumford, 46, Salt Lake City, Utah died unexpectedly, from natural causes, on April 13, 2020. At his passing, he was focused on the future – working to make things better, for himself, for all others in his life. This focus was generated, in part, from a group of loving, caring, true friends, who, each one, were giving of themselves in his behalf – because there was a need, and perhaps because he had loved them.

He is the son of Ron and Carol Mumford of Clifton, Idaho. He married Michelle Quist in the Logan Temple (later divorced), and they have seven wonderful children – Grace, Hazel, Justice, Will, Locke, Gunn and Noah. His siblings are Melissa, Lincoln (Hollie), Duke (Kate), Bryce (Lissa), Bradley (Cassi), Katie Marie, and Kyle (Sachi). We are grateful for his earthly life with us, and are even more grateful for a Savior’s gift, so that our love and our family relationships might be eternal.

Marcus was blessed with a good mind and sense of humor; he was a farm boy and fighter at heart. He excelled as an undersized high school linebacker, a USU rugby player, and as a missionary in Rome, Italy.

Marcus was a zealous advocate, motivated by an extreme work ethic and a belief that he could help a client, especially one who was oppressed or marginalized. He often took on unpopular cases and argued – at times, to excess – without thought or realizing what it would mean for him. He has been called a modern-day Atticus Finch. A judge in one of Marcus’s cases – where the jury acquitted the accused – said to Marcus as left the courtroom, that if she ever needed a criminal defense attorney, she would choose him. Marcus worked too hard. Said another, he struggled to properly balance his priorities – he would say “yes” to a client – often at the expense of personal and family relationships. He regretted this and was trying to do better, and was trying to repair what he could.

Recently he shared with his father, how much he appreciated Elder Holland’s teaching at their recent Stake Conference – “that God loved broken things”; and how, at the first chance he had – he wanted to stand in testimony meeting and tell the ward that he was sure God loved him more than the others . . . because he is so broken.

He had a gift to retain enduring friendships with many remarkable and caring friends, possibly because he had been a good friend himself. One of them, recently commented, “Marcus lived without hypocrisy”.

Marcus loved his family. He said Grace lived up to her name. He was proud of her scholarship, her service and faith.

Of Hazel – he loved her tenacity, whether at a soccer pitch or with music practice; her quickness to observe – she was his spelling champ.

Marcus loved listening to Justice sing. He loved that he was a bookworm (like himself). He was proud of his acting, and art, and his priesthood service.

Will was remembered for his adventure, his engaging spirit and swagger, “the best of teammates”, ever acting rather than being acted upon.

He spoke of Locke and Gunn together – each one looked out for the other; each one inquisitive, enthusiastic, and both telling him, “Mumford’s are honest”.

Noah is Marcus’s buddy – he is strong, demonstrative, ever-loving, hugging and lifting others.

Marcus loved the children’s talents, intelligence, courage and character. He was especially grateful for Michelle’s nurturing, and was working to better show his love for them all.

Because of COVID-19, a small private service is being planned for the immediate family. Marcus will be buried at the Clifton Cemetery.

In lieu of the viewing or funeral, what would really help his family and especially his posterity – is for each one who can, to please take 20 – 30 minutes and share any experience, or memory or a thought, on his online obituary at webbmortuary.com just click on the “Tribute Wall” tab. We will compile these memories, as a gift to Marcus’s family. Submissions can be any length; pictures and videos are also fine.