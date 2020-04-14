No new COVID-19 cases Tuesday in Bear River Health District

Hand washing is a major protective measure for coronavirus.

LOGAN – The Tuesday midday report from the Bear River Health District revealed no new COVID-19 cases in the district, leaving the total number at 49.

The total of cases in Cache County remains at 36, 13 in Box Elder County and none in Rich County.

Tuesday, the Utah Department of Health (UDOH) reported 2,412 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Those tested in Utah now totals 46,476 and there have been 213 Utahns hospitalized.

One new death was reported Tuesday; 19 Utahns have been lost to COVID-19.

During her Monday press briefing, Utah’s State Epidemiologist Angela Dunn said 218 Utahns at that point could be counted as “recovered” from COVID-19. She explained that recovered describes any person who started suffering symptoms of COVID-19 three weeks ago, and is still alive.

Related to that, It has been more than three weeks since March 17 when the first COVID-19 case was found in the Bear River Health District. By Dunn’s definition, it is likely a few Northern Utahns who survived symptoms and are “recovered.”

Bear River Health Department officials have been working toward compiling and publishing expanded figures related to COVID-19, including numbers of people tested in the district and numbers of those who have recovered after becoming infected with the coronavirus.