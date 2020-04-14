Rachel Suzanne (Sue) Barkley

July 17, 1958 July 17, 1958

April 12, 2020

Rachel Suzanne Barkley, “Sue,” passed away peacefully due to acute respiratory failure on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020 at Intermountain Medical Center in Murry, Utah.

Sue was born in Malad, Idaho on July 17, 1958 to Melvin Reed Spencer and Audrey Rachel Hawkins. Sue was the second of three children.

She graduated from Malad High School in 1976. Sue was the social butterfly of the family and never met anyone that she was afraid to talk to. Growing up on the ranch, Sue loved riding her two favorite horses, Diamond, and Nibbs. She loved the 4H program and spent many hours baking cookies getting them just right for the fair, which her brothers really enjoyed.

Sue had a plethora of friends no matter where she lived due to her outgoing personality and her witty sense of humor. She was the family encyclopedia who could remember all the names, addresses, special dates and events that went on in everybody’s life. She treasured her lifelong friends and was very happy for all their successes.

Sue married Bruce Barkley and was the mother to three beautiful daughters, Terri, Jenny and Lawona. She enjoyed making her home in sunny Phoenix, Arizona. She loved following her daughters in sports and any school activity that came up. As long as she was busy with her daughters she was in heaven. She loved her family and enjoyed her career as a teacher’s assistant at the local elementary school.

Later in life, Sue and Bruce were divorced and she moved to St. George, Utah where she became an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Sue enjoyed going to the temple with her new family of retirees at Vista Ridge Estates in St. George Utah where she lived for several years.

She then re-located to Sandy Health and Rehabilitation Center last August due to the advancement of her Myotonic Muscular Dystrophy (MMD). We are so grateful to her extended families at Vista Ridge and Sandy Health and Rehab for their love and friendship. Sue loved becoming family no matter where she was. Sue was actively involved at Sandy Health and Rehab as the President of their Resident Council Group. Sue accepted her physical challenges with MMD with a sense of humor and never complained.

Sue is survived by her daughter, Lawona Barkley, (Arizona); step-daughters Terri Barkley (Arizona) and Jennifer (Deyro) Hernandez (Arizona); brothers Melvin (Myungha) Spencer of North Carolina and Robert (Shannon) Spencer of South Jordan; 4 grandchildren (Chris, Ashely, Alex and Madison) and 1 great-granddaughter (Leila). Preceded in death by her parents, Melvin Reed Spencer and Audrey Rachel Hawkins Patterson and two granddaughters, Micaela Hernandez and Amanda Barkley.

A family viewing will be held prior to the funeral on Saturday, April 18, 2020 from 11:00am – 12:00 Noon. A private funeral service will be held at noon at the Horsley Funeral Home located at 132 West 300 North, Malad, Idaho.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at horsleyfuneralhome.com