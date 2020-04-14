June 23, 1932 – April 2, 2020 (age 87)

Rose Marine (Moddy) Barton age 87 of Dorina, Oregon was taken home to her Father in Heaven April 2, 2020 in Cottage Grove, Oregon. Rose was born June 23, 1932 to Henry Pinkston Bean and Mary Agnes Ferguson.

She was preceded in death by her father and mother, three brothers Joseph, Thomas, David and seven sisters, Mary Ruth, Regina, Dorothy, Agnes Marie, Alice Maxine, Margaret, and Nancy. Her husband Russell O. Barton and two children: Anthony O. Barton and Roseanna L. Price.

She has one living brother Micheal A. (Kyona) Bean. She has 6 living children: Paul C. Adling of Coos Bay, Oregon, Linda (Keith) Corbridge of Hyde Park, Utah, Nina Rainwater of Delaplaine, Arkansas, Sally (Roy) Barker of Grants Pass, Oregon, Glen Barton of Dorina, Oregon, and Charles L. Barton of Cottage Grove, Oregon. She had 37 grandchildren, 73 great-grandchildren, and 8 great-great-grandchildren. 17 nieces and 13 nephews who call her Aunt Mo.

She lived with her daughter Sally and son-in-law Roy Barker in North Logan, Utah for a several months before returning to her home in Dorina, Oregon.

She was a homemaker and did Care giving for 20 years. She was a member of The Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Cottage Grove, Oregon.

She sang and played guitar most of her life. She loved to sing and all loved hearing her. Charlie said, “She was a wonderful mother and was always there for him!” We all loved her and will miss her.

Her family and friends will all come together for a memorial Mass with Father Boyle once the pandemic is over.