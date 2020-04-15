May 3, 1937 – April 14, 2020 (age 82)

Diane Van Orden Jorgensen, 82, of Lewiston, Utah, passed away on April 14, 2020 after a long and beautiful life that ended with Alzheimer’s disease. We are so happy to know that she is reunited with her dear husband, J. Claire Jorgensen, and loved ones in Heaven.

She is survived by her 8 children, Josie (Jay) Webb of Pleasant View, Utah, Jay (Lucy) Jorgensen of Brigham City, Utah, Van (Donna) Jorgensen of Blackfoot, Idaho, Jill (Jim) Blotter of Hyde Park, Utah, Joe (Denise) Jorgensen of Pleasant View, Utah, Jared Jorgensen of Logan, Utah, Julie (Clark “Bear”) Nielsen of Boise, Idaho and Janie (Daniel) Ward of Sandy, Utah. She is survived by twenty one grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren, and 1 sister.

Diane was born on May 3, 1937 in Logan, Utah, to Ervin “Nip” and Venna Allen Van Orden. Diane loved growing up with her siblings on the family farm in Lewiston and was always strong and athletic. She loved riding horses, playing piano, and enjoyed every sport she tried, including skiing (snow and water), softball, basketball, running, baton twirling, swimming, ice skating, water aerobics, and many more. This love of sports continued into her seventies when she set the state record at the Utah Summer Games in the shot-put and the two-mile speed walk.

Diane met the love of her life and eternal companion, Claire, after becoming partners at the Gold and Green Ball and there was no turning back for either one of them after that night of dancing! Claire loved her beautiful smile, hair, and how she apologized to him every time he stepped on her toes. After a 2-year engagement, while Claire served a mission and Diane wrote him faithfully every other day, the couple was married in the Logan Temple. They spent almost their entire lives living and enjoying a busy life in Lewiston until Claire’s death in 2015.

Diane attended school at LDS Business College and worked as a secretary and taught piano in her younger years. Later in life, she delivered the mail in Lewiston and Cove. She was loved as the mail lady who would give out a candy bar if she made a mistake on the route.

Claire and Diane always wanted a large family and their eight children were their greatest joy. Diane excelled at being a mother and it was her true calling in life. Her children will never forget her patience and kindness. She taught and showed her children through her example to love and know their Heavenly Father and they will never forget how special and loved she made them all feel. She was a good example to all of them.

A strong and devout member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Diane faithfully served in many callings throughout her life, including primary, young women, relief society, nursery, activities, visiting teacher, playing the piano, and as a senior missionary with Claire in Honduras and in Ohio. She was always serving her family and expressed joy at being able to serve those around her. Her strong faith and testimony guided her through many difficulties in life–never wavering in her faith.

The family wishes to thank all of those who cared for Diane during her last few years of life at Legacy House. They always showed such love and concern and were true angels watching over her. Mom, until we meet again, we hope you’ll be playing the piano, enjoying some slush, or swirling your ice water with your legs crossed. We appreciate you setting such a great example for us.

Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, a small funeral will be held at 12:00 Noon, Friday, April 17, 2020, at Allen-Hall Mortuary and shared online https://video.nest.com/live/pRFwRhucAP. She will be interred at the Lewiston City Cemetery.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at allenmortuaries.net