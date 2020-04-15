Dixie Sue Hunsaker Bowman, 73, from Honeyville, Utah passed away on April 12, 2020 at Ogden Regional Center after a brave fight with Renal Cell Cancer.

Dixie was born August 5,1946 in Brigham City to Wynn Lewis and Doris Annie Tubbs Hunsaker.

She married her sweetheart, Roger Lee Bowman, in the Logan Temple on May 25, 1964. Dixie was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where she served in many callings in the Relief Society.

She was also a member of the Honeyville Fire Department serving as a firefighter and EMT for over 25 years.

Dixie loved camping with her family and loved doing all sorts of crafts. She was an excellent seamstress and sewed many wedding and prom dresses, rodeo queen shirts and other items.

She is survived by her husband, Roger Lee Bowman, her children, Shari (Jess) Daniels, Greg (Leslee) Bowman, Shawn Bowman, Colette (Curt) Fonnesbeck, daughter-in-law Melissa Putt Bowman, adopted daughter Debbie Wyman (Dennis) LeBuis, 12 grandkids and 10 great-grandkids. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Garn Wynn Hunsaker, sister Winifred Hunsaker, daughter-in-law Neely Woodward and grandson Eric Wynn Bowman.

The family will honor Dixie with a private service. Interment will be in the Honeyville City Cemetery.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at myers-mortuary.com