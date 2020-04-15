Dyan Mills Welch, 89, peacefully passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at Legacy House Assisted Living in Logan, Utah.

Dyan was born August 8, 1930, in Tremonton, Utah. She was the seventh of nine children born to Samuel and Rhoda Mills. Her family lived in Bothwell and later moved to Brigham City, where her mother passed away when Dyan was only 11 years.

Dyan attended Lincoln Elementary School, and Box Elder Junior and Senior High Schools. She was a member of the Bee-ettes, and graduated in 1948.

On October 29, 1948, Dyan married her high school sweetheart, George Farnes Welch, in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints temple in Logan, Utah. They made their home in Corinne, Utah.

After their marriage, George served in the Korean War and then in the California Mission for the Church. During this time Dyan worked as a bookkeeper at the Meadow Gold Dairy in Ogden, Utah. Her bookkeeping and organization skills served them well throughout their married life. She later worked as a Chapter One Aid at Honeyville Elementary School.

George and Dyan brought eight children into the world. With the motto, “There’s always room for one more,” over the years they opened their loving home to Indian Placement students, 4-H foreign exchange youth, and one special son, Cezar Canizales, from Toluca, Mexico.

Dyan enjoyed being with her family and friends. She especially enjoyed being in the mountains and camping with her family in Blacksmith Fork, Logan Canyon, Yellowstone and Bear Lake. She was frugal and worked tirelessly at feeding and preserving food for her family. She enjoyed sharing with friends and extended family, and appreciated those who shared with her.

Dyan diligently served in many Church callings, always drawing upon her creativity and deep faith. These included, president of the Primary, Young Women, and Relief Society, serving as YW camp director, writing road shows, and serving in numerous ward and stake positions that utilized her musical abilities. Dyan had a beautiful alto voice and was a gifted pianist and organist, often accompanying soloists and groups, and adding her special touch to funerals through organ preludes.

Dyan and George served 18 months in the Michigan Detroit Mission followed by three missions in Alaska for the Church. They also loved serving in the temple. Dyan served as an ordinance worker and trainer at the Ogden Temple until it closed, and then served at the Brigham City Temple while her health permitted.

Dyan loved her country and was active in her community, serving as PTA president of Corinne Elementary and Box Elder High School. She was a strong supporter of 4-H in teaching and leadership capacities, and enjoyed judging at county fairs. She accompanied her children’s performances – never with complaint or hesitation. She was also a talented seamstress, and enjoyed sewing her children’s clothing, formals and costumes. She was an active member of the Daughters of the Utah Pioneer for many years.

Dyan had a way of sharing the Savior’s light with all she met. She brightened every gathering with her wit, and warmed every heart with her deep and genuine care. Wanting to leave a legacy of faith and prayer, one year Dyan crocheted prayer rugs for each of her children and grandchildren.

Dyan is survived by her loving spouse, George Farnes Welch; sister Sharon Mills Messagee (Ra) and six children: Joann Call (Ray), Kathleen Campbell (Jeff), Susan Mangum (Bardell), Janette Peterson (Eldon), Richard Mills Welch (Vikki) and KayLynn Larsen (Allen). She leaves behind 25 grandchildren and 39 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, two children—Robert and Deann—who died near birth, and seven siblings. There are many long-awaited hugs now taking place. Such a blessing there are no 6-foot distancing rules in heaven.

Her family expresses heartfelt thanks to the capable staff at Legacy House and to the devoted healthcare workers with Integrity Hospice who lovingly cared for Dyan. A very special thanks is offered to friends and family who provided delicious meals, caring visits, and sweet acts of service for Dyan as she finished her mortal journey.

A small family funeral was held on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at Myers Mortuary in Brigham City, Utah. Interment followed in the Tremonton Riverview Cemetery, Tremonton, Utah.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at myers-mortuary.com