Gov. hopeful Greg Hughes chooses southern Utah running mate

Written by Associated Press
April 15, 2020

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Former Utah House Speaker Greg Hughes chose an elected official from southern Utah as his running mate in the governor’s race Tuesday.

Hughes, a Republican, pointed to Victor Iverson’s efforts to keep the tax rate low and rainy-day funds robust in Washington County, calling him a “proven leader with a commitment to conservative principles.”

Iverson has served as president of the Utah Association of Counties and a public-lands policy advisor for Republican U.S. Sen. Mike Lee. He praised Hughes’s “proven ability to get things done.”

Hughes is one of several candidates competing in a crowded field, and the latest to announce his pick for lieutenant governor.

Other candidates for the GOP nomination include former U.S.-Russia ambassador Jon Huntsman Jr., Ex-GOP chair Thomas Wright, businessman Jeff Burningham and Salt Lake County Council member Aimee Winder Newton.

