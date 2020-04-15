Idaho governor extends stay-at-home order through April

Idaho Gov. Brad Little issues a 21-day stay-at-home order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus from the Idaho Military Division headquarters in Boise, Idaho, on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. Idaho has more than 91 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, spread throughout the state. The governor also issued a new "extreme emergency" declaration for the state, a step he said would allow him to take additional steps to expand the capacity of Idaho's health care system. (AP Photo/Keith Ridler)

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little has extended his statewide stay-at-home order through the end of April. Little made the announcement Wednesday, saying the move is necessary to continue to slow the spread of the coronavirus and hasten the state’s overall recovery.

Still, he said some businesses that were previously considered non-essential, like flower, jewelry and other retail shops, can re-open as long as they can offer curbside service and ensure social distancing.

Some top state GOP lawmakers have been pressing Little to hand control of the coronavirus response to local officials.