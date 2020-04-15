Many Northern Utah blood drives cancelled, but one succeeds at SDL

Space Dynamics Laboratory employee Amanda Hansen (left) is prepared for a blood donation by American Red Cross phlebotomist Alyssa Crabtree (right) at SDL in North Logan, UT, on Monday, April 13, 2020. In response to a call for blood donations from the American Red Cross because of a severe blood shortage caused by COVID-19, SDL hosted a blood drive where SDL employees gave 36 pints of blood. (Credit: Space Dynamics Laboratory/Allison Bills)

NORTH LOGAN – Scheduled blood drives have been routinely cancelled all over the country during the coronavirus pandemic, creating a severe blood shortage.

There have been 30 blood drives in Northern Utah cancelled since March 9.

So, how was the Space Dynamics Lab (SDL) able to conduct a successful drive Monday?

The SDL’s Stephanie Halton explains.

”We wanted to find a way that we could still support and we were able to do so,” Halton says. “The Red Cross was following protocols set by the CDC, the FDA, the state medical board, and so forth. And with those additional protocols the lab felt like this was our way to give back to the community and to the nation.”

SDL employees donated 36 pints of blood Monday.

Records show in the last 22 years there have been 31 blood drives at the Space Dynamics Lab, generating 779 pints of donated blood from 800 donors over that time.

Monday’s heightened safety measures included checking the temperature of employees who donated and Red Cross staff before they entered the drive. Hand sanitizer was used before entering and throughout the donation process, and beds were spaced to comply with social distancing requirements.