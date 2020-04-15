Morris Allen Forsgren

Morris A Forsgren, 67, passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020.

He was born on January 11, 1953 in Tremonton, Utah, the son of Leonadus LeRoy Forsgren and Emma Eliza Horspool.

He grew up and spent his entire life in Garland, graduating from Bear River High School. Morris went on to study at Dixie College in St. George, Utah.

Morris was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served an LDS Mission in New Zealand. Morris held various positions in his ward and stake throughout his life. Morris served a position in the Ogden Temple.

Morris retired from IRS after 32 years. He made many friends throughout his life. His greatest enjoyment was that of helping others.

He married the love of his life, Dellalee Cline, on September 25, 1992. Their marriage was later solemnized in the LDS Temple. The love of his life passed away on June 2, 2016 whom he missed very much.

He liked going out to eat, camping, watching movies and old TV Shows. He loved the dogs Suzy Q and Midnight. He enjoyed spending time with the grandchildren and visiting with them every chance he got.

Morris is survived by his son, Kelly S. Cline; three grandchildren, Kria Lynn (Marco) Farnsworth, Kody Allen and Dakota “Bubba” Cline; one great-grandson, Mason; his brothers and sisters, Clara May Reeves, Adele (Robert) Sandman, Caroline (Stephen) Pope, Zorae Thorpe, Velma Abbott, Sherry (Wynn) Zundel, and Kenneth (LaDean) Forsgren; sisters-in-law, Evelyn Forsgren and Sandy Forsgren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Dellalee; her parents and the following brothers and sisters, Leon M. Forsgren, Josephine F. Vasquez, Virgil G. Forsgren, Donald L. Forsgren, JennyLee Forsgren and David Kim Forsgren; and brothers-in-law, Boyd Reeves and Ernie Cline; and daughter-in-law, Linda Cline.

Because of COVID-19 funeral services for family will be held on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at 11:00am at Lindquist’s Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd., Ogden, Utah. Interment, Lindquist’s Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd., Ogden, Utah.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at lindquistmortuary.com