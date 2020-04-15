October 18, 1940 – April 12, 2020 (age 79)

Oriel Jeanette Blotter Robinson, 79, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020 at Maple Springs Assisted Living surrounded by her loved ones.

She was born in Logan, Utah on October 18, 1940, the daughter of Walter and Cora Jenkins Blotter. Jeanette was raised in Newton and graduated from North Cache High School.

She attended Utah State University where she met Ed Nelson. They were married March 9, 1962 in the Logan LDS temple. They were later divorced. She later married Joseph “Jay” Robinson; they were sealed together as sweethearts on October 5, 1985 in the Logan LDS temple.

Jeanette was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She served in various callings including Primary and Relief Society Presidencies in the Logan 19th Ward.

Jeanette was an excellent homemaker and cook and used these talents to serve others. She brightened many people’s day with her delicious meals and goodies. In her free time, she enjoyed shopping with her daughters and granddaughters. She loved hosting family dinners and parties. Her favorite pastime was spending time with family.

She is survived by her children; Teresa (Mike) Woodward, Jed (Jenny) Nelson, Jeremy Nelson, and Nichole (Dustin) Singleton. Sister, Linda (Richard) Felt; Brother, Jay (Dianne) Blotter; nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, parents, and brother Larry Blotter.

A private family graveside service will be held for her in the Logan City Cemetery on Friday, April 17, 2020. To view a live stream of the service visit: https://us04web.zoom.us/j/79001022341

The family would like to extend heartfelt appreciation to the staff of Maple Springs Assisted Living for their love and care.

