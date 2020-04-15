Preston City announces Spring clean up days

PRESTON – Preston City announced a Spring clean-up in their council meeting Tuesday evening. Curbside green waste pick-up will begin Monday, April 20th on the north side of the city, and go for four days. The south side will begin Monday, April 27 and go four days.

The big change this year is that the city is only going to come around one time. In the past, they have gone back up to three times, but this year they will not. If you want green waste picked up, get it out the first of the week.

John Balls, head of Public Works, said they would like to see residents be a little more selective when putting materials out on the curb.

“We need to stay away from picking up chemicals. People need to take that to the landfill themselves,” Balls said. “Tires are a problem, and don’t mix regular waste with the green-waste, that gives them trouble at the landfill.”

If the city leaves something at the curb, residents will have to haul it themselves or hire someone else to pick it up.

Mayor Dan Keller complimented city workers for their efforts and touted the work they do. He said curbside green waste pickup is a good service and he appreciates the program.

“There are two instances I’ve investigated where Utah residents have brought their waste and dumped their garbage on our streets,” the mayor said. ”It costs our taxpayers a lot of money to do this service, and it should not be taken advantage of.”

The council said that if anyone sees someone from outside of the city dumping their waste on Preston streets, they should report it.

The council then moved on to other matters of business.

Twelve years ago, the city installed meters and lines and upgraded a water tank with a Department of Environmental Quality loan of $2.5 million. City manager, Kelly Mickelson, gave the council options to refinance the loan. They decided to refinance the loan through Zion’s Bank because they offered the best deal for the city.

In the past, Preston City has budgeted $2,500 to combat quagga mussels and split it between both Consolidated Canal and Twin Lakes Canal Company. The city is a major shareholder in Consolidated and owns no shares in Twin Lakes water. The council voted to give all the funds to Consolidated this year.

It was noted that boaters and visitors don’t support the local businesses as much as they were led to believe. The increased boating fees have not brought increased revenue, because the number of boats visiting the Franklin County waters have decreased.

Mayor Dan Keller proposed three City Proclamations.

The first was to make March 18 Preston High School Basketball Day. The team was recognized for going 26-1 and winning the State 4 A Championship for the last four out of five years. Each member of the team will receive a key to the city when the COVID-19 restrictions have passed.

The next proclamation was that the Idaho Association of Education of Young Children recognize the teachers and parents for the Week of the Child, April 11-17.

And the last proclamation was for the National Crime Victims’ Rights Movement, making April 19-25 National Crime Victim’s Rights Week.

The city has an RV dump they have let people use at no cost in the past, but because of the cost of the new sewer system, they want to make sure visitors share the cost. The city is proposing a kiosk where visitors will pay a small fee to use the dumps. They are exploring different options.

Preston City Council meets on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month.