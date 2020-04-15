Ruth LaDean Hancock Gardner

Ruth LaDean Gardner, 87, of Idaho Falls, passed away April 12, 2020, at her home.

LaDean was born August 5, 1932, in Pocatello, Idaho, to Clawson Brott Hancock and Margret Amanda Poulsen Hancock. She grew up in Wapello, Idaho, where she attended Wapello Elementary School and Blackfoot High School.

LaDean met her future husband, Marland Owen Gardner at a dance in Firth, Idaho. On September 15, 1950, LaDean and Marland were sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple. They made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Marland passed away on April 5, 1980.

She was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. LaDean was famous for her quilting and her donuts. She enjoyed cooking and being in the outdoors with her family. LaDean also loved journaling. Her journals have cleared up many questions regarding details of family events. LaDean tended and taught all of her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

LaDean is survived by her loving children, daughter, Krystal Boulier of Idaho Falls, Idaho; son, Brent (Judy) Gardner of Rigby, Idaho; daughter, Sheila Hess of Twin Falls, Idaho; daughter, Bobbi (Sven) Erickson of Idaho Falls, Idaho; son, Steve (Amanda) Gardner of Fort Worth, Texas; sister, Verna Trappett of Smithfield, Utah; 14 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Marland Owen Gardner; her parents, and siblings – Rulen Hancock, Zelma DeGiulio, Eugene Hancock.

Graveside services will be held at 1:00pm Friday, April 17, 2020, at Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery, 4600 South Yellowstone Highway, Idaho Falls, Idaho.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 South Ammon Road, Ammon, Idaho 83406 to help defray funeral costs.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at woodfuneralhome.com