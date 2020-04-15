Sharon Horne Smith

Our dear eternal companion, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend departed this life for her Heavenly Home on April 13, 2020. We can only imagine the joyous reunion she had with her mother, father, and sister.

Sharon was born March 7, 1936 in Malta, Idaho to Lorin Richard Horne and Ida Barlow Horne. Sharon was the eldest of three girls and grew up in Burley, Idaho after the family moved there from Malta when she was young. When Sharon was nine, her father tragically died in an airplane accident in Texas while piloting a small airplane. Sharon’s mother Ida raised the young family alone faithfully from that point on.

In her early years, Sharon developed a love and a talent for music. Even at a young age she was a talented pianist and organist. She started playing the organ for her ward in Burley when she was 12 and continued to play in church until she was 81.

Sharon always had a dream of going to New York City to study music at a prestigious music school. After graduating from high school, she attended USU for one year, then went to New York City to study Piano Performance at the Mannes College of Music in Manhattan. While there she developed a lifetime love of the “Big Apple” and further strengthened her testimony of the Restored Gospel of Jesus Christ. Anyone who knew Sharon will attest of her love of both. After graduating from Mannes College of Music, she returned home and went to Utah State University and finished her degree.

On September 22, 1965, she married Ronald J. Smith in the Logan Utah Temple for time and all eternity. From this marriage they had six children and a posterity that is ever growing. Sharon loved her husband and children with all her heart. She always made it a priority to teach her children a love of learning of all good things.

Sharon had a deep and abiding love of the Restored Gospel of Jesus Christ. As a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints she served faithfully in many callings over many years. She gave countless hours of service through her talents with the piano and organ.

Throughout her life she had a strong desire to share her love of music with others. She taught piano lessons to countless people in Brigham City for over 50 years, many of whom were her grandchildren. While in her fifties, she still had a strong desire to learn. She attended the University of Utah and graduated with a Master’s degree in Musicology.

Throughout her life she always had a strong desire to travel. She made it her mission to take her grandchildren to the Palmyra, New York Restoration sites as well as New York City. Most of her children and grandchildren have seen a Broadway Musical thanks to her.

Sharon is survived by her husband of 54 years, Ronald, and their six children and their spouses: Robert and Lora Smith, Jim and Christine Phillips, William and Shanna Smith, Ricky and Angela Cordova, R. Lorin and Jill Smith, Michal and Millicent Young, 27 grandchildren, and 2.9 great grandchildren.

Graveside Service and Interment in the Elwood City Cemetery, Saturday April 18, 2020 at 1:00pm. A Facebook live feed is planned.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at myers-mortuary.com