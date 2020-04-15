Three more COVID-19 cases added in Cache County

LOGAN – Three more positive COVID-19 cases — all in Cache County — were reported Wednesday in the Bear River Health District. That leaves the total number at 52; Cache County is responsible for 37 current cases and Box Elder County 15. There are still no cases in Rich County.

All three of the Cache County cases are included in the 18-60 age group and two of the three are hospitalized. To date, nine individuals have been hospitalized in the Bear River Health District due to coronavirus.

Wednesday, the Utah Department of Health (UDOH) reported 2,542 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Those tested in Utah now totals 47,614 and there have been 221 Utahns hospitalized.

One new death was reported Wednesday, meaning the virus has claimed 20 Utahns.

During her Wednesday media briefing, State Epidemiologist Dr. Angela Dunn said 70 percent of the state’s cases were caused by contact with someone else who has the coronavirus. Eleven percent are travel-related and four percent are health-care related