All remaining Spring high school activities, including sports and state championships, cancelled in Utah

MIDVALE – On Tuesday, Utah Governor Gary Herbert and State Superintendent Sydnee Dickson announced that all public and charter schools throughout the state would continue their soft closure through the end of the school year. Schools will remain closed and social distancing guidelines remain in effect, limiting gatherings of people to no more than 10 people outside of the same family. Shortly after the governor’s announcement, the Utah High School Activities Association announced the official cancellation of any remaining spring sports and activities, including state championships.

According to a press release, “current UHSAA policies prohibiting the use of school facilities and organizing practice and/or team gatherings remain in effect until further notice.”

The statement also recognized the “overwhelming disappointment” felt by students, athletes and especially seniors that they would be unable to resume spring activities or have the opportunity to compete for championships.

“The (UHSAA Board of Trustees’) highest priority is ensuring the health and safety of the students, schools and communities during this challenging time,” the statement said, “and looks forward to the day when students are again participating in education-based activities.”

While it is now clear that spring sports and activities will not convene, uncertainty remains about the affect of the COVID-19 pandemic on fall sports.

“While the UHSAA staff remains optimistic that fall sports will commence as scheduled, it is still too early to reach any decisions or offer guidance at this time. The UHSAA staff will continue to monitor any additional information provided by the Governor’s Office and the State Superintendent’s Office as it relates to interscholastic activities.”