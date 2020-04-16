CAPSA bringing attention to sexual abuse issues

CAPSA banner hung on Main Street to bring attention to Sexual Abuse Awareness Month Wednesday.

LOGAN – James Boyd, the CAPSA development director, remembers someone dropping a woman and her children at the door of the CAPSA office years ago. The woman had been crying and walking in the snow with no shoes with her children in tow. Her husband had taken her and children’s shoes to keep them from escaping their home. She snuck out the back window of her home to escape.

CAPSA helped her get a protective order against her husband.

“We got her into our neighborhood housing, started her in counseling and got her on her feet,” he said. “It took some time, but we had the resources to help her learn things like how to budget her money.”

The woman is out on her own now, living a productive life. Many can move on once they have had a chance to regroup.

“We continue to work with cases like her,” he said. “Domestic violence is around us, it doesn’t matter the race, financial or economic status of the family.”

Boyd said people would be shocked to know who around us lives in domestic violence situations.

April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month and CAPSA has put colorful banners along downtown Main Street to bring awareness to sexual assault and domestic violence.

“Many of our clients may not qualify for community-based housing programs because of lack of job history, credit damage or other reasons,” Boyd said. “In 2015, CAPSA built Independence Place, a nine-home neighborhood.”

The organization also recently announced they will soon be breaking ground for a second neighborhood to house clients with families.

“This year, they are breaking ground for a five-home neighborhood called Independence Way,” he said. “We plan to finish this project later this year.”

These housing projects are the only neighborhoods owned by a nonprofit domestic violence service center in Utah. CAPSA housing provides a safety net for families who struggle to secure housing. Families can stay in these homes for up to two years.

“We own a neighborhood of nine homes, a three-plex, a fourplex and our new five home neighborhood. We will be able to accommodate 21 families,” Boyd said. “We helped 75 families last quarter.”

When a space becomes available, it is cleaned and sanitized before the new family moves in.

Although CAPSA is a Cache County entity, they also have a presence in Rich County. There is no housing there yet; families that need it will come to Logan.

“We want to thank all of our sponsors for their support of CAPSA and Safe Homes,” he said. “When we started this program, our goal was to obtain nine sponsors; we reached that goal earlier this year.”

The major contributors to this project were: Alta Bank, MW Construction, Lorna Wanlass, Pat Terletzky, Eric Gese, Mike and Ronda Callister, Charis Legacy Foundation, Schreiber, the Malouf Foundation and the ICON Foundation.

The program now generates more than $50,000 per year supporting CAPSA’s housing program and other core services.

You can learn more about home sponsorship at: https://www.capsa.org/home-sponsor.

“The need for affordable housing is essential in helping our clients,” Boyd said. “The total cost for the Independence Way project is $1.8 million. We are excited to report that this project is 100 percent funded.”

Several individual donors also contributed to this housing project.