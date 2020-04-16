Congressional candidate vows to fight ‘deep state’

Candidate Chadwick Fairbanks III wants to bring his military and intelligence experience to Utah's 1st District seat in Congress.

PARK CITY – Congressional candidate Chadwick Fairbanks III wants to go to Washington D.C. to fight the “deep state” bureaucrats who make decisions behind the scenes in the nation’s capitol.

“There’s a time and a place for everybody and everything. But the District of Columbia doesn’t need more soccer moms,” Fairbanks says blunty. “It doesn’t need more lawyers either, quite frankly … Right now, what we need in D.C. are more winter soldiers. Not sunshine patriots or summer patriots – we need winter soldiers, people that know what needs to be done and can get in there and do it, regardless of the consequences.”

Fairbanks has earned the right to claim that description. Of the 12 GOP candidates vying to replace outgoing U.S Rep. Rob Bishop, Fairbanks is the only one with recent experience in national security circles.

He is a military veteran with 12 years service in the U.S. Army intelligence corps and as a civilian contractor for the National Security Agency based in Ft. Meade, MD. He has background expertise in Iranian history, culture and politics; speaks Persian-Farsi; and worked as an interrogator in the Middle East.

Fairbanks operates a strategic consultancy firm that focuses on the automotive and transportation industries. He has been active in both independent and GOP political activities in Utah and is chairman of the Utah Republican Veterans Caucus. Fairbanks has run twice, previously, for the Republican nomination for the 1st Congressional District seat in Congress.

While his sights are set on Washington, Fairbanks says he firmly believes the old adage that “all politics are local.” He cites the public land management issue as the most critical one for Utah.

The root of that political controversy is the fact that 85 percent of Utah’s land is controlled by either the federal or state governments.

Fairbanks wants ownership of that land brought back to Utah and to implement a land use model similar to the one in effect in Alaska. Under that model, Utah citizens own the land and its resources, with the state government functioning as a broker between its citizens and private enterprises.

“Then, Utahns can make their own choices about environmental controls, conservation and other ecological issues,” Fairbanks explains. “That way, we can really tightly control the use of the land, while still generating revenue from resource utilization that can go back to all the people as a basic income.”

Fairbanks is one of the few candidates in the 1st District race that never declared his intent to gather voter signatures to qualify for the ballot in the June 30 state primary. Instead, Fairbanks is basing his campaign strategy on an appeal to delegates at the April 25 GOP convention, which will be held using online technology.