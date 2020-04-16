December 16, 1928 – April 15, 2020n (age 91)

Our loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, and friend, Everette Glenn McKinstry, 91, passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at his home surrounded by his daughters.

He was born on December 16, 1928 in Denver, Colorado, a son of Clark and Nettie Thomas McKinstry. He was raised and educated in Aurora, Colorado.

He married Dolores “Dee” Carter in October 1950 in Denver, Colorado. They were later divorced. Ev married Joy Cambron Hansen in June 1979 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Joy preceded him in death on October 29, 2002.

Ev was an active member and loved his Aldersgate Methodist Church in Brigham City, Utah. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge and just last year celebrated his 50th year with them. He also affiliated with the Eastern Star, and as an advisor to the DeMolay and Job’s Daughters.

Ev had a very bright and cheerful demeanor and always made you smile.

He enjoyed gardening, traveling, and was very dedicated to helping people.

Surviving are his three children: Jill Scharrenberg of Brigham City, Utah; Dawn McKinstry of Tustin, California; Carter McKinstry of Coolidge, Arizona; 7 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to Aldersgate Memorial Fund, 235 East 850 South, Brigham City, Utah 84302.

Ev desires are to be cremated and following the COVID-19 Pandemic, a memorial service will be held to celebrate his life at Aldersgate Methodist Church.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at gfc-utah.com