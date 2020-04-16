Maudain “Molly” E. West

July 23, 1928 ~ April 13, 2020 (age 91)

Our beautiful mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Molly, returned peacefully to heaven to be reunited with her loving husband of 73 years, Richard P West.

Molly was born on July 23, 1928, to James O. Edwards and Nellie Blackstock Edwards, in Gainesville, Georgia.

She attended schools in Atlanta, than began working at Fort McPherson Army Base, where she met Lt. Richard West. After a short courtship he brought her to Utah and married her on September 21, 1946. Theirs was a true love story. Together they raised three children.

Early in their marriage, Molly modeled for Samuel’s Department Store and Utah Tailoring Mill. She taught at the Deaf and Blind School and taught classique for the Junior League. Later she worked as The Society Editor at the Standard Examiner, then with Richard at their store, West Jewelers.

Mom was involved with the Junior League, bridge clubs, PTA, bowling leagues, the Cheraya Club, and the Ladies Association at the Ogden Golf and Country Club.

Mom enjoyed traveling, sports, especially followed Weber State athletics, and the Utah Jazz. She also enjoyed golf, sewing, cooking and had a special love for dogs.

Mom had an infectious smile and laugh, and was always the life of the party. She was a great example of what a gracious lady is, polite, polished, presentable, caring for others and putting other’s needs first. She was thankful, appreciative, and never complained even when her life was so hard at the end.

Mom loved all of her family so much, cherishing gatherings and holidays. She tried so hard to provide her family with all the things she didn’t have growing up in Georgia. She was loved by so many and will be very missed by many. Til we meet again, we love you Mom.

Molly is survived by her children, Richard (JoAnn) West, Tremonton, Utah; Melinda (Phil) Johnson, St. George, Utah; Lenora (Robert) Bachman, Eden, Utah; and 15 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at 1:00pm at Ogden City Cemetery, 1875 Monroe Blvd., Ogden, Utah. A family viewing will be held Saturday, April 18, 2020 from 11:30am – 12:30pm at Lindquist’s Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd, Ogden, Utah.

Our special thanks go to Independence Hospice and the kind employees at Pineview Assisted Living in Eden, for their outstanding care of our Mother.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at lindquistmortuary.com