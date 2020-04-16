North Logan adjusts to life in a pandemic

northlogancity.org

There has been a lot of discussion at the state level lately about potentially being at the point where we can at least talk about and think about opening things back up. Although the state epidemiologist says there is still quite a bit of uncertainty out there and a lot more needs to be done before we can officially launch any move to ease restrictions. On KVNU’s For the People program on Thursday, North Logan mayor Damon Cann talked about the conversation that has been going on in his community.

“As you can imagine, this coronavirus has affected everyone in our city. It changes the way we think about all of the things that we do. A lot of our efforts have been focused on trying to find ways to help people still connect and still be able to enjoy and do the things in life that we want to do within the constraints of the virus,” he explained.

He said the city has had to think outside the box in holding events and doing things to aid in the fight against the virus.

“We’ve had some really fun and interesting creative thinking. Our library has a 3-D printer, and so we’ve reached out to the health department to see if there are things that we can do to help see if we can manufacture some personal protective equipment there.”

Cann said the recreation department has adjusted, as normally soccer season would be going on right now. But they have featured several instructional videos so that kids at home can get out the soccer ball and learn some moves and maneuvers and ball-handling skills. He said he’s been impressed by North Logan residents in how they’ve tried to help offer at least some fun alternative activities because of curtailing some normal activities because of the virus.