One more positive case in Box Elder County, more testing available

BRIGHAM CITY – The number of positive COVID-19 cases in the Bear River Health District grew by one Thursday, leaving the new total at 53. The new case, found in Box Elder County, is included in the 18-60 age group and that patient has not been hospitalized.

The total of positive cases in Cache County remains at 37 and there have now been 16 in Box Elder County with no cases in Rich County.

Thursday, the Utah Department of Health (UDOH) reported 2,683 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 141 more than Wednesday’s total. Those tested in Utah now totals 49,678 and there have been 238 Utahns hospitalized.

One new COVID-19 death was reported Thursday; the virus has claimed 21 Utahns.

During a Thursday press briefing, State Epidemiologist Angela Dunn said the state is working to ensure testing is consistent and uniform across the state. Apparently, testutah.com has been supportive of testing people with no symptoms who had not been exposed to someone with COVID-19.

The COVID-19 testing site in Cache County is the North Cache Valley InstaCare in Hyde Park, an Intermountain Health facility.

In a statement Tuesday, Logan Regional Hospital spokesperson Sarah Fitzgerald addressed testing at the North InstaCare.

“Effective today,” Fitzgerald said, “we are conducting COVID-19 testing to individuals that display any of the following symptoms: fever, cough, shortness of breath, runny nose/nasal congestion, body aches, decreased sense of smell, sore throat and diarrhea.”

Sterling Urgent Care at 630 East 1400 North, Suite 150 in Logan and Bear River Clinic at 935 North 1000 West in Tremonton are other locations where people may be tested if they exhibit any of the mentioned symptoms. To see the full list of locations throughout the state of Utah that can conduct official tests for coronavirus, visit coronavirus.utah.gov/utah-covid-19-testing-locations/.