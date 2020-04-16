On Sunday, April 12, 2020, Rechelle Lynn Brumley Norman, loving daughter, sister, friend and mother of four children, passed away peacefully at her home in Montpelier, Idaho after a long courageous battle with cancer.

Rechelle was born on April 1, 1974 in Ukiah, California to Gail Stumpp and Randy Brumley.

She grew up mostly in California and a short time in Washington and attended school in both states. Rechelle always said she attended “The School of Hard Knocks.” She then moved back to California where she married and started her family.

After her divorce Rechelle wanted to be closer to her family, so she moved to Idaho.

Rechelle had a huge love for family. She especially loved her kids, grand babies, dogs, and her Mama! She had hobbies she loved as well, including gardening, yard work, fishing, coloring, NASCAR, and a huge love for the Denver Broncos! She had a lot of friends that she also loved dearly.

Rechelle is survived by her mother Gail, step-father Dan, father Randy, son Delmar Jr. Marsh, son Denton Norman, daugther Misty Downey, son AJ Norman, sister Renay Wuthrich, sister Rita Cook, step-brother AJ Stumpp, and several grandchildren, in-laws, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In Rechelle’s final wishes she chose to have her remains cremated and to have a celebration of life, so there will not be a funeral service. The celebration of life will be at a later date this summer. The family will send out notice at that time.

