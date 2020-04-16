– April 11, 2020

Rich E. Knight of Harrisville, Utah, returned to heaven on April 11, 2020, just in time to celebrate with his granddaughter Avery on her 6th heavenly birthday.

“Never intentionally hurt others” – Rich lived every day of his life following this motto and taught his children the importance of this by leading as an example. He was often quoted saying “see the work, do the work”, and you would quickly know if you didn’t do it right the first time.

Rich attended Weber State University and graduated from Weber High School. He was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and was a youth leader who created many memorable experiences for the kids he worked with.

He was a meticulous electrician for over 50 years and loved to mentor and teach others his trade. Rich was an Eagle Scout and enjoyed scouting through his entire life. He was exceptionally proud to see his son Nathan advance in scouting.

He had a strong passion for camping in the mountains, 4-wheeling (with an occasional accident), watching NASCAR racing both in person and on TV, traveling to unique destinations, singing, spending time with friends, watching sporting events, barbecuing (was a self-proclaimed grill-master), and mowing his yard to ensure he had the most well-kept grass on the block. But most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family.

Rich was a force of nature, determined to provide and give his family the life they deserved. His family was his entire world and he would often brag about it. He was especially proud of his children Nicole, Tricia, Brittany, Ashley, Whitney and Nathan and always found time to let them know he supported them and that they were each his favorite. He was the most loving father who laughed through the good times and wasn’t afraid to cry beside them during the hard times.

Rich was married to his beloved angel Kristie for over 15 years. After meeting for the first time, Kristie lit up his world and put a special spark into his life. They were meant for each other and it was evident for all to see; sometimes a little too evident. After all, she gave him the son he always wanted and an opportunity to raise a child for a second time.

Rich is survived by his wife, Kristie Knight; his children, Nicole (Dee) Nevels of South Ogden, Utah; Tricia (Christopher) Ross of North Ogden, Utah; Brittany (Paul) Hawkes of Nibley, Utah; Ashley (Michael) Wong of Hooper, Utah; Whitney (D.J.) Poulsen of Clearfield, Utah; and Nathan Knight of Harrisville; along with 8 siblings, 11 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Avery Wong; his parents, Lowell and Marie Knight; and his sister-in-law, Tyana Knight.

Family services will be held on Saturday. Friends may visit with family on Friday, April 17, 2020 from 5:00 – 8:00pm at Lindquist’s North Ogden Mortuary, 2140 North Washington Blvd., North Ogden, Utah. Interment, Ben Lomond Cemetery.

A special thanks to the nurses and physicians at McKay Dee Hospital and his Knight Electric family for their help, love and support.

Rich was adored by a large amount of people in the community and will forever be missed.

Due to the current climate our nation is going through, we ask that in lieu of flowers, donations can be made for the “Rich Knight Memorial Fund” through America First Credit Union.

