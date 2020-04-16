Sara Ellen Buterbaugh Bell Daniels

October 27, 1929 – April 10, 2020 (age 90)

Beloved daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, sister and friend to all, passed on late, Good Friday April 10, 2020. Sara is now having a joyous reunion with all her family that have passed on.

Sara was the daughter of Bud Otis and Alma Catherine (Garman) Buterbaugh born October 27, 1929. She was one of 7 children and lived on a farm, some of the children lived with grandparents on a nearby farm. She attended grade school in Uniontown, and Commodore, Pennsylvania and she was extremely proud of her graduation from Green Township High School in 1947.

Upon graduation from High School, Sara moved to Erie, Pennsylvania in search of employment. Sara worked in Department Stores and obtained a job in a manufacturing facility in Erie. She met an amazing young Air Force man Louis Howard Bell (Howard) there and was married October 27, 1952. On October 17, 1953 they were blessed with a daughter Deborah.

Howard (Lou) had a government job (Air Traffic Controller) which resulted in Sara and Debbie moving from Allentown/Erie, Pennsylvania. They moved to Pittsburgh, then Wilkesburg, then to Buffalo, New York. They lived with Sara’s sister Jean Komorowski, in Ransomville, New York until they could find a home in Buffalo. The next move was to Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Sara obtained her Cosmetology license and opened a little shop in there. She then worked a short time in a department store. When she came home from work, one day she found her house had been taken by a Tornado, to her complete devastation. Lucky for the family the neighbors had a storm shelter that Lou and Debbie were safe. Their family moved to 7 Friendly Road, East Warwick, for Lou’s new work.

When her daughter Debbie graduated, they wanted to send her on a trip to Europe with some girlfriends, but things didn’t work out with the girls. She went to Hawaii to see a high school friend working for the summer. Where she met up with the friend and they went to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Polynesian Cultural Center. She was so impressed with the people, the culture, and the teachings that she requested to be taught, when she got home from Hawaii, David Hobbs was the young missionary that knocked on her door. This move proved to be life-changing, when the family joined The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on March 24, 1974.

Their daughter Debbie went to Brigham Young University and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Education. Upon graduation she was offered a job working in Grace, Idaho, so Lou and Sara moved to a small town Richmond, Utah, so that they could be near her. Debbie found a job closer to Richmond in Logan.

Debbie later served a mission in Peru. Sara loved her family. She would make every effort to be present for family events no matter the distance or her age. When her daughter was on her mission in Peru, Sara and Lou traveled there to visit. After her mission Debbie finished her masters degree in Education in Logan at USU. David Hobbs made several trips to Logan to see Debbie. They were married in Logan on October 8, 1982, and moved to Garden Grove, California.

Sara also loved music and travel. After her husband Howard Louis died of lung cancer on January 24, 1984, she signed up for Arthur Murray dance lessons, while living in Salt Lake City, Utah. While there, she was a service missionary for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter day Saints. Sara attended numerous concerts by the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square. Sara loved gospel music and traveled 6 times to Branson, Missouri. She loved her family and made many trips to Pennsylvania and New York just to visit and celebrate. Sara was always looking for a way to lighten someone’s worries. She loved to party and have fun and to dance. Traveling to The Holy Land in Israel was a life changing event for Sara. Hawaii was another favorite place of hers.

Sara wanted the help and to be part of her daughter’s life, so she moved in with David and Deborah at their home in Garden Grove, California, and later moved near to Westminster. It was there at church she met a lonely widower, Ray Daniels. They dated and married and lived nearby.

Sara loved a “pretty” home. She loved setting up pretty tables, and worked hard to maintain a nice home no matter where she lived. She had a gift of decorating and in today’s world would have surpassed Joanna Gaines as she was the ultimate “fixer Upper”.

On October 10, 1988, Garrett Hobbs was adopted by Debbie and David. Garrett was one of Sara’s greatest joys in life. She would often volunteer to watch and take care of him.

When David was laid off, Debbie and David moved to American Fork, Utah, so Ray and Sara moved to Lehi, Utah to be nearby to help Debbie’s family. Another miracle, Cambria, was born March 18, 1994, and adopted by Debbie and David. Sara would take care of Cambria with the same care as Garrett. She loved her grandchildren, and later, her great-grandchildren more than anything.

Upon the death of her daughter Debbie (July 7, 1995), Sara was determined to be near and provide for her grandson Garrett, and granddaughter Cambria. She wanted to do “what Debbie would have wanted”; that became her main goal in life.

David married Leslie Peterson and they have two children McKay born March 20, 1998 and Samuel born December 7, 1999. Sara saw them as grandchildren as much as Garrett and Cami were her grandchildren. She loved all of her grandchildren. She moved to The Charleston in Cedar Hills, Utah to remain close to her grandchildren, who lived two blocks away.

Garrett had 2 children, Tyson and Kayden. They became her whole world. She was proud of Garrett for completing his bachelor’s degree while working part-time and raising a family.

At age 87 she flew to Buffalo, New York to attend her sister’s 90th birthday celebration in New York. She flew to Hillsdale, Pennsylvania to attend family reunions and a Gaither Concert with her family.

Sara exemplified a Christ centered life. Everyday looking to help someone in need. She would cheer up and lift those she came in contact with.

Her friends and family said of her she had a huge heart and would help her family or anyone else in need. The Charleston, in Cedar Hills, Utah, was her last home. She loved the care and loving friendship of MacKenzie Carter and Wayne.

Survived by one sister Jean (Roman) Komorowski, sisters-in-law Jean, Carol Thorup, numerous nieces and nephews. Grandson Garrett husband to (Rebecca Hobbs), McKay Hobbs, Samuel Hobbs, and her beloved granddaughter Cambria Hobbs. Son-in-law David and Leslie Hobbs.

Predeceased by her parents, Bud and Alma Buterbaugh, husbands, Louis Howard Bell, Ray Daniels. Siblings, Garman (Ann) Buterbaugh, Alma (Chester) Lydic, Louise (Frank) Yarnal, Roger (Ann) Buterbaugh, Wayne.

Sara Ellen Buterbaugh Bell Daniels will be laid to rest in Richmond, Utah, April 17, 2020 at 12:00 noon, next to her beloved Lou and Debbie to await a glorious resurrection.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at nelsonfuneralhome.com