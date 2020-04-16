Sharlett Bettridge

April 16, 2020

August 3, 1945 – April 9, 2020 – (age 74)

Sharlett was born in Cedar City, Utah, to Jim and Dorine Bettridge. Sharlett was 1 of 6 children. After 4 boys, they got my mom, then came Linda Rae Bettridge Marriott.

Sharlett worked many places in Logan, Utah as a cook.

Sharlett has 2 children. Norm Bettridge in Parowan, Utah, and Ellie Bettridge in Cache County, as well as 4 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren, Holly and Colton Perry, Gunnar and Thoreston, Kandee Foster, Emma Foster, Timothy and Samantha Bettridge. She has lots of nieces and nephews.

We are not having a get together because of the virus. She will be cremated and placed by her parents in Paragonah, Utah.

 

