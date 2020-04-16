Space Dynamics Lab operators are flying NASA spacecraft from their homes

The Space Dynamics Laboratory announced that satellite operators are flying NASA spacecraft from their homes to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. This August 2019 composite image illustrates NASA's Hyper-Angular Rainbow Polarimeter CubeSat that is currently being operated by SDL. (Credit: NASA/Space Dynamics Laboratory)

NORTH LOGAN – Satellite operators from the Space Dynamics Lab (SDL) in Cache Valley are flying NASA spacecraft from their homes, in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

A half dozen of them have been trained to operate either one of two spacecraft.

Tim Neilsen, program manager at SDL’s Commercial and Civil Space Division, said there aren’t many opportunities every day when the spacecraft fly over the ground station dish in Virginia.

”It does limit us to about four or five overpasses per space craft,” Nielsen said. “There really is a limited number of overpass opportunities for each spacecraft, each one only lasts about 15 minutes.”

He said the first satellite, known as HARP, is equipped with a wide-field fisheye lens that looks back at the earth to capture images of the ground and of the cloud cover.

”The science team is able to produce data that tells us more about cloud formation and aerosols and dust and particulates in the air that aren’t typically seen with a camera system, that tell us more about why clouds form and where they’re going to form.”

Neilsen describes the other satellite, CIRIS.

”The instrument on CIRIS is looking at the earth and measuring radiometer data to help us understand earth and climate data better.”

For now, the operation of these two small satellites will continue to be shifted away from traditional mission operations centers to alternative flight centers: the homes of SDL professionals.