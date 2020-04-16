State officials report COVID-19 cases are slowing

Dr. Angela Dunn, state epidemiologist with the Utah Department of Health, speaks during the daily COVID-19 briefing at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, April 15, 2020.

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah officials expressed hope that the state is beginning to flatten the curve of coronavirus cases. The optimism came during Thursday’s press conference at the state capitol as new cases continued to spike recent trends.

Utah epidemiologist Angela Dunn said members of the Coronavirus Task Force are developing new safety and business regulations. The details are expected to be released in the upcoming days.

“We are developing Utah-specific guidelines, based on metrics and the outbreak and how it is going here in Utah,” explained Dunn, “so that we can safely open up the economy in a staged approach. We can constantly monitor as we open a little bit of the economy, how the pandemic reacts in Utah. So, if we need to make it more strict, we can move it back or if we can loosen restrictions even further, we can do that. We are making a Utah-specific plan that should be announce in the coming days.”

Thursday’s press conference was held as the Utah Department of Health confirmed 141 new cases of COVID-19 during the past 24 hours, a continued 5 percent growth rate. The report showed 2,683 total cases within the state, resulting in 238 hospitalizations. There have also been 49,678 people tested.

Dunn described how health officials are still learning a lot about the Coronavirus and when people are most contagious. It is believed that the likelihood of spreading the virus is greatest when a person begins showing the most symptoms.

“What we know about other coronaviruses is that people have the highest viral load, so they are most infectious at the beginning of their disease when they are showing the most symptoms. That is when the viral load is highest and can transmit it very effectively. Of course we will be learning a lot more about COVID-19 specifically in the coming months and years to be able to target that time frame more specifically. But right now, based on other coronaviruses, what we know is that at the beginning the symptom onset is when people tend to have the most virus in them.”

Officials also announced another death from the coronavirus during the past 24 hours. The Salt Lake County man was over the age of 85 and passed away in a long term care facility. His death brings the total fatalities in the state to 21.

Dunn expressed optimism that the number of cases show that the spreading of the virus is slowing throughout the state. She said though loosening restrictions too quickly could “set a wildfire off” and cause cases to go up.

“What we’re looking for is a slowing of the growth rate for at least two weeks, so that’s one incubation period. Then after that what we would see to confirm that we have flattened the curve is an actual drop in our cases, so seeing a decline in our cases. We are seeing an additional increase in cases every day, however that growth rate has been slowing over the past several days. So the signs are good but I think we still have to wait a little bit longer before we can have good confidence in them.”

Prior to Thursday’s press conference, the Bear River Health District announced one new case of the virus in Box Elder County, increasing the total number of cases in northern Utah to 53. There are 37 cases in Cache County, 16 cases in Box Elder County and none reported in Rich County.

Dunn said relaxing state regulations is based on people getting tested so officials can see the extent of the virus throughout the state. She said labs have increased the number of tests that can be processed per day.

“We have unmet capacity. We are able to test approximately 5000 people a day for COVID-19 and for the past week we have been below that, around 1500-2000 tests a day. We are encouraging anybody with even the mildest symptoms to contact their health provider or go to coronavirus.utah.gov to look for testing locations and get tested for COVID-19.

Officials have expanded the possible symptoms of coronavirus to include a fever, cough, shortness of breath, muscle aches and pains, decrease sense of taste or smell, or a sore throat. Anyone with questions about whether to be tested can call 844-442-5224.

